Blue Star Donuts files for bankruptcy, cites 'massive toll' of COVID-19

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Blue Star Donuts on Thursday announced that it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, a decision spurred by the financial impact of COVID-19, the company said.
“Our industry has been hit from all sides,” the Portland doughnut chain said in a social media post. “It’s taken a massive toll on our entire community, as well as our business.”
Blue Star Donuts initially closed in March and has permanently closed four of its eight Portland shops. The company says it will reorganize the business so it will be better positioned for the future.
The company plans to stay operational at the locations that remain open and will continue to add hours and days.
“Ultimately, we made a decision that we believe will help us pivot, unlock the future, and be better than ever,” the company said on social media.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.