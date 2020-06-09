PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Blue Star Donuts announced it will be closing three of its Portland locations, including its flagship shop in downtown Portland.
The company announced Tuesday via a Facebook post that it will be closing its Multnomah Village, Progress Ridge and downtown Portland locations. All three stores have been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Since March 17th, the handful of folks we have left have been fighting so hard to figure out how to navigate this ever-changing future with what we have to work with. We are absolutely grieving for what we were, and what we’ve lost, but we are not giving up!”
Blue Star says they still have two stores open: one on Southeast Division Street and the other in Venice, Calif. It’s unclear when they will reopen.
“We appreciate everyone who’s been reaching out, wondering about their neighborhood shop, sending love. It’s hard to have all the answers right now, and we are incredibly grateful for your continued support and patience as we move through this.”
