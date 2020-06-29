Bluehour Restaurant in the Pearl District closing after 20 years

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A popular Portland restaurant is closing its doors.
Bluehour Restaurant in the Pearl District is closing after 20 years.
Bruce Carey posted about the closure on Facebook on Monday, saying the prospects for a profitable relaunch have dimmed in a “far-off, post-COVID future.”
Carey went on to say the staff’s hard work and dedication made the years rewarding. He also thanked his loyal customers for their support.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
