PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two Oregon members of the House of Representatives have called for the immediate resignation of Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf.
On Friday, Rep. Earl Blumenauer announced he had sent a letter, signed by him, Rep. Suzanne Bonamici and 13 other representatives, to Wolf. The letter calls for him to leave his post.
The letter claims the secretary is abusing his power and position to incite violence against Portland protesters.
NEWS: I'm demanding the immediate resignation of Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf.Any person who oversees the kidnapping of protesters and the violent occupation of American cities has no place in our government.#GoHomeChad— Earl Blumenauer (@repblumenauer) July 24, 2020
Both Blumenauer and Bonamici represent congressional districts that include parts of Portland.
Protests have been ongoing in Portland since late May, following the police killing of George Floyd on May 25.
For the past nearly three weeks, federal officers have been present in Portland and have faced protesters at the downtown federal courthouse.
Last week, Wolf issued a blistering statement about how things have been handled by the city and state after touring damage and graffiti left by protesters.
Wolf has continued to express criticism of the Portland protests on his official Twitter page and in television interviews.
The letter by the representatives also states Wolf has remained in the acting position well beyond the limit determined by the Federal Vacancies Reform Act.
Read the full letter here.
