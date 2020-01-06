PENDLETON, OR (KPTV) – Officials are asking for help finding a missing psychiatric patient.
Thaddeus Ziemlak, 36, was last seen leaving his residential facility in Pendleton on Sunday at approximately 11:30 a.m., according to the Psychiatric Security Review Board.
Ziemlak was leaving to attend a planned community outing to the local Safeway, Walmart, and surrounding areas, the review board says. He was due back at the facility at 2:30 p.m. but has not returned.
When last seen, Ziemlak appeared psychiatrically stable but is currently considered a danger to others, according to the review board. He has a history of drug abuse, which can exacerbate his symptoms.
Ziemlak is white, stands around 5-feet-10-inches tall, and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has sandy brown hair, green eyes, and many acne scars, causing his face to look pockmarked, according to officials. Ziemlak was last wearing a black zip-up sweatshirt with a hood, blue jeans, black tennis shoes, and a black beanie-style hat. He wears wire-rimmed glasses, was carrying a black backpack, and normally walks with his head down.
The Psychiatric Security Review Board urges anyone who sees Ziemlak to call police immediately and to not approach him.
