PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon is moving forward in creating a program that will allow psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms, to be used for medical purposes.
The ballot measure was passed in November, and on Monday, the governor announced the formation of a Psilocybin Advisory Board.
That board was required by the ballot measure, and it will be made up of doctors, researchers, health professionals, fungi experts, social workers and more.
They're now going to have to come up with the framework for the use of psilocybin. They will create the regulations for the supervised use of psilocybin.
Health experts say that research has shown promising results in using psilocybin to treat anxiety, depression and PTSD.
In a statement on Tuesday, Governor Brown said she was skeptical of the use of psychedelic mushrooms but believes if they can work, then supervised therapy using these drugs is worthy of further consideration.
FOX 12 spoke to a board member and health expert from the Oregon Health Authority.
Andre Ourso, an administrator for Center for Health Protection, OHA, said he was excited that this measure passed, and while he wasn't exactly eager to join the board at first, he's excited to take on the first-of-its-kind endeavor like this.
"It's super exciting. I like being part of things that Oregon does as a people and as a state because we seem to be at the forefront of a lot of progressive ideas that could help people's health," Ourso said. "And that's what we're all about at OHA is improving the health of all Oregonians.
He says it will be a lot of work to make sure that this program is implemented properly.
The governor has recommended a budget of $5.6 million for the program for the next two years, which still has to be approved by lawmakers.
The Psilocybin Board will meet for the first time by the end of the month.
(1) comment
Another scam perpetrated by the big dope mafia. When will we ever learn.:)
