OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - The cause of a fire that damaged an abandoned home in Oregon City late Wednesday night is under investigation, according to Clackamas Fire.
Just before midnight, Clackamas Fire crews were called out to a fire at 421 Molalla Avenue.
Crews arrived to the scene and found a one and a half story home with heavy fire coming through the roof. Clackamas Fire said the home was abandoned and boarded up.
Firefighters first worked from the outside of the home to keep crews safe, then moved to the inside to fully extinguish the fire.
No injuries were reported.
Clackamas Fire said investigators responded to the scene early Thursday morning and will return when it's light out to determine the cause of the fire.
(1) comment
Got all excited first glance of the headline, thought it was "The Red House".
