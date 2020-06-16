LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that started at a vacant home in Longview on Monday night.
Just after 11 p.m., Longview and Cowlitz 2 Fire Rescue were called out to a fire at 336 21st Street. The 911 caller said they could see smoke coming from the attic of the home.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found visible flames coming from the attic and second story window. Flames were also getting close to the neighboring home.
Firefighters found large amounts of fire on both the first and second floor. Longview Fire said the staircase was heavily damaged, making access to the second floor dangerous.
In total, 17 firefighters from Longview and Cowlitz brought the fire under control in about 30 minutes. The neighboring home suffered some heat damage to its vinyl siding.
No injuries were reported.
The damaged home had all of its windows and doors boarded-up, but police told firefighters that the home was frequented by squatters, according to Longview Fire.
There are no damage estimates, but Longview Fire said the home is likely a total loss.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.