SCAPPOOSE, OR (KPTV) - A boat docked at McCuddy's Marina in Scappoose was destroyed when it caught fire Friday morning.
Scappoose Fire District said crews responded to a boat fire in the 34000 block of Johnsons Landing Road at around 5:11 a.m.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found a 50 foot recreational boat on fire. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the boat.
No one was onboard at the time, and no injuries were reported.
The boat, which was valued at $200,000, is considered a total loss.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Scappoose Fire was assisted at the scene by Columbia River Fire & Rescue and Clark County.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
