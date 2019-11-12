PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Parents and neighbors of the Franciscan Montessori Earth School say an abandoned boat and the remains of a pickup truck are the latest in an ongoing trash problem just steps from the educational institution.
On Tuesday, an old blue boat was found, without a trailer, on Southeast Clinton Street and partially on the sidewalk in front of the school.
“This was out of the ordinary,” said Alex Witter, a concerned parent of two 4th graders at the school. “It’s a boat, parked in front of a school with no trailer.”
Witter said he was particularly worried about the potential dangers the boat presented to his children and their peers, including pieces found strewn in bushes nearby.
“It’s still a concern that, you know, they could run and jump on that, or want to explore and get poked,” Witter said.
The boat, however, was just one of two large items illegally dumped near the school recently. Just a few hundred feet away, a trash-filled bed and rear-axle of what used to be a truck was also left abandoned.
“That appeared about four days, five days ago. And that boat over there appeared yesterday,” said nearby resident Shinichi Matsuura on Tuesday evening.
Matsuura, who goes out to walk his dog nightly, said he has complained to the city in the past about ongoing trash issues in the neighborhood. But, a boat in the road and partially on the sidewalk, Matsuura said, was a first.
“And then, to this,” he said.
“Somebody dragged it down the street?” FOX 12 reporter Tyler Dumont asked.
“Yeah, because you can see the skid mark,” Matsuura said.
Abandoned boats – in the water – have been an issue local officials have had to clean up in the past, including in Multnomah County in July.
Since the boat on Clinton Street was in a right of way, the Portland Bureau of Transportation is the city agency that would have been responsible for its removal. On Tuesday, the agency told FOX 12 they receive thousands of reports of abandoned cars, RVs and boats each year – and it might be days or weeks to get to the one on Clinton Street.
However, around 8 p.m. Tuesday, a FOX 12 crew witnessed two tow trucks arrive after two Portland Police officers passed by the boat and truck bed. An officer told FOX 12 they decided to have them removed from the street immediately because they were deemed hazardous.
With the road now clear again, Matsuura has a new hope that the dumping days in the area are over.
“It’s sad to see it,” he said.
