PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Deputies across the state will soon be on the lookout for delinquent boat registration.
The goal of the effort, called Operation Ship Shape, is to crack down on boaters who fail to properly register their watercraft. The Oregon Marine Board is leading the operation and says it is seeing more boats on the water, but not more registered.
Any boaters found this weekend without current registration could be slapped with a $265 fine.
The current green 2019 sticker, or red 2020 sticker, will need to be affixed to the vessel, whether it’s moored or underway, according to officials. Anyone with an orange sticker from 2018 is out of luck.
The state thinks the number of properly registered boaters this year is lower than it should be; FOX 12 spoke with some people hitting the water Monday who say they’ve noticed, too.
“I’m sure there are plenty of boats out there that need a new tag, and it’s real easy to be late getting your tags, but as long as you get them on the boat, usually it’s not a problem,” Kevin Baldwin said.
“We boat a lot more on the Columbia than the Willamette, there are a lot of boats that are just laying around with no registration,” said another person.
Registration fees go directly to the state marine board and are their only source of funding for things like building public boat ramps, docks and other marine projects.
Officials say the effort is also a bit of a warm-up for next summer, when they say a series of new registration laws will go into effect for any small craft over 10 feet, such as paddle boards and kayaks. Currently, if someone owns a non-motorized boat that is 10 feet or longer, they pay $5 for a year permit or $10 for a two-year permit; under the new laws, that person would pay $17 dollars for one year or $30 for two years. Kids 14 years of age and under are not required to have one.
According to officials, the money would go toward the Aquatic Invasive Species Fund and a fund dedicated to waterway access for paddle craft. The marine board says enforcement for those rules won’t begin until August of next year.
