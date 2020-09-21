NEAR GATES, OR (KPTV) - Several hundred boats on Detroit Lake were brought down the Santiam Canyon on Highway 22 to their owners on Monday.
Highway 22 has been closed due to wildfires, leaving the vessels stranded until recently as the Lionshead Fire ripped through the town.
The sheriff's office worked with the Army Corps of Engineers to work on water levels at the lake to be able to put a plan together to get the boats off the water. Typically this time of year, the Detroit Reservoir is lowered for the winter.
The sheriff's office says with work on Sunday and Monday, they were able to get roughly 250 boats off the water.
FOX 12 spoke with people on Monday about the effort to get the vessels.
"At first we didn’t think the boat would be there, it is what it is, you just wait," Mark Fuller, who was getting his friend's boat, said.
Tim Janesofsky was also retrieving a boat on Monday.
“Seeing all these boats coming back right now makes me feel pretty positive that it is alright," Janesofsky said.
The boats were shuttled from Detroit to the Mongold Day Use Area to be loaded on trailers and taken down the canyon.
