ORLANDO, Fla. (KPTV) – Multiple sources are reporting that actor and comedian Bob Saget has died.
TMZ reported that Saget was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday. He was 65.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to the Ritz Carlton in Grand Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives found no sign of foul play or drug use.
Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022
Saget starred as “Danny Tanner” on the hit sitcom ‘Full House’ from 1987-1995.
Saget also drew large crowds in comedy show tours across the country.