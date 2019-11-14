Bodies of missing man, 2-year-old daughter found in SUV pulled from river in Roseburg area

ROSEBURG, OR (KPTV) - The bodies of a missing man and his 2-year-old daughter were found in an SUV that was pulled from the Umpqua River in the Roseburg area.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help locating 29-year-old Sean Michael Moss and his daughter Madison in August.
They were last seen Aug. 9 and were expected to meet family members at the Douglas County Fair on Aug. 10, but they never showed up.
On Wednesday, a deputy located debris from a vehicle indicative of a crash along the riverbank of the Umpqua River on the 11500 block of Garden Valley Road. The area is known as Crow Rapids.
Divers then located an SUV about 12 feet under the water in a narrow canal.
Crews attempted to recover the SUV, but efforts had to be postponed until Thursday. On Thursday morning, crews were able to remove the SUV from the water and bring it to shore.
The vehicle was confirmed to be Moss’ 2002 Chevy Trailblazer. Deputies said the bodies of Moss and his daughter were found in the SUV.
The Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting a death investigation. The cause of the crash also remains under investigation.
No further details were released Thursday.
