Body found during search for Gresham woman reported missing near Mt. Hood

ZIGZAG, OR (KPTV) - Deputies found a female’s body Monday while searching for a woman reported missing near Mount Hood, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
Diana Bober, 55, of Gresham, was last seen Aug 29.
Deputies Monday did not identify the body and said no foul play is suspected.
According to the sheriff’s office, the search operation for Bober has ended at this time.
Law enforcement asked for the public’s help finding Bober Sept. 7.
Deputies Saturday found her car at the Zigzag Ranger station. The next day, they said hikers had discovered Diana’s backpack earlier and brought it to the Zigzag Ranger Station after it was closed.
Law enforcement Monday said the Medical Examiner’s Office will work to identify the body. No additional details were immediately available.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
