WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A body was found in Cedar Mill Creek Saturday evening.
Washington County deputies were dispatched to the scene just before 4 p.m. after a man walking the area discovered the body and called 911. The body was a few hundred feet downstream from a small waterfall, just south of Northwest Cornell Road and Northwest 119th Avenue.
Deputies and paramedics determined the body belonged to a man in his late middle ages.
The Medical Examiner’s Office and detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit also responded to the scene. They are working to confirm the identity and the cause of death.
