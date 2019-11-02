WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A body was found in a creek Saturday evening.
Washington County deputies said they are on scene after a body was found in a creek near Northwest Cornell Road and Northwest 119th Avenue.
Deputies said a man was walking the area, found the body and called 911.
The body was found around 4 p.m.
Deputies said it is too early to tell if there was any foul play.
FOX 12 will continue to update this story as more details come in.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
