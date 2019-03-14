COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office has identified the 18-year-old woman whose body was found along a rural road Wednesday.
The sheriff's office said Sarah Elizabeth Zuber's body was found on the side of Neer City Road just after 12 p.m.
According to the sheriff's office, a family member found Zuber's body.
Investigators said there is no public safety concern, but they are still trying to figure out what led up to Zuber's death. Deputies told FOX 12 there are no visible, obvious injuries on her body. However, they say they’re not ruling anything out.
A woman who lives down the road from the scene, Dawn Getzlaff, told FOX 12 she and her neighbors are shaken up.
“They’re all just devastated and sad. And we’re wondering what happened. Did someone hit her or was she part of foul play? We don’t know,” Getzlaff said. “It is scary, you know. It’s sad.”
The investigation is ongoing.
No other information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.