PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A body was discovered inside a three-story home in southwest Portland that was destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning.
Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the scene on the 2300 block of Southwest Madison Street at around 2 a.m.
Firefighters said that all floors of the home, including the basement and attic space, were heavily involved with fire, and flames were blowing out through multiple windows on all sides of the 5,500-square-foot house.
The house was too structurally compromised for an interior attack – the staircase had burned through – so firefighters worked to control it from the outside. Eventually a second and third alarm were called out.
A neighboring four-story home was 20 feet away, but the fire was hot enough to cause cracks in the windows of the second home.
Neighbors told firefighters that no one was home in the burning building, and a contractor at the scene who is working for the homeowners confirmed they were not there.
The fire was deemed under control at 3:26 a.m., with significant active fire still present until 4:30 a.m. Crews remained at the scene to put out any hot spots.
At 5:40 a.m., a crew working from a ladder on the west side of the house saw an adult’s body through a second-floor window. The building remains unsafe to enter, so the identity of the body is not yet known.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No firefighters were injured.
