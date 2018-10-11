MOUNT HOOD, OR (KPTV) - A body found on Mount Hood has been confirmed to be a missing 30-year-old hiker from Arizona.
Rescuers searching for David Yaghmourian reported a climber unrelated to the search efforts found a man’s body Thursday just after 8:30 a.m. at about 8,300 feet.
Yaghmourian, 30, was last seen Monday morning as he and another man were finishing a hike on the Timberline Trail around Mt. Hood.
Deputies said the body could not immediately be identified as Yaghmourian on Thursday morning. However, by 3 p.m., the medical examiner completed a preliminary examination and identified the body as Yaghmourian.
A sheriff’s office spokesman said the body was discovered outside of their search area about a half-mile east of Silcox Hut and 1.84 miles northeast and uphill from Timberline Lodge.
Investigators said there is no reason to believe there are any suspicious circumstances regarding Yaghmourian’s death.
The sheriff’s office reported that the climber who found Yaghmourian also found gear near his body. Deputies said there is evidence that indicates a small fall could have caused injury to Yaghmourian.
Yaghmourian, of Phoenix, Arizona, was on a multi-day trip around the mountain. His hiking partner Hayden Krischbaum said they were on the last mile or so of the 40-mile journey when they separated.
