NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) – Crews have recovered the body of an 18-year-old man who disappeared while swimming in the Willamette River in Newberg.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue says just after 6 p.m., callers to 911 reported that a friend who had been swimming in the middle of the river near Rogers Landing had gone under the water and did not reappear.
Officials say the man was not wearing a life vest at the time.
TVF&R’s rescue team arrived within three minutes of being dispatched and deployed a boat to begin searching.
The team dropped a buoy at the point where the man was last seen and began searching a grid pattern with a swimmer in the water and a thermal imaging camera.
After more than an hour of searching, firefighters transitioned from “rescue” to “recovery” mode.
The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office says at about 8:45 p.m., the man’s body was found in about 20 feet of water a short distance downstream from Rogers Landing.
He was identified as 18-year-old Wesley J. Warmoth of Newberg.
FOX 12 spoke with the friends he was swimming with. They said their friend was a good swimmer and had gone out past a “shelf” in the river into a deeper section of water when he started struggling.
One of them said he ran back to shore to grab a life jacket and try to help, but it was too late.
The man’s friends are devastated and they said he was an amazing person who had swam there with them many times before.
The park was packed with people trying to cool off in the hot weather Monday.
Officials say this is a tragic reminder that you should always wear a life jacket while swimming.
