GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – The body of a child was recovered after a search along the Sandy River at Oxbow Park.
Rescue crews were called out to the Gresham Park on Tuesday afternoon. Witnesses said the 8-year-old child was last seen in the water around 1 p.m.
By 2:30 p.m., firefighters confirmed the child’s body had been located.
Firefighters said the child had been with a large family group. The child was not wearing a life jacket, according to firefighters.
FOX 12 has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this story.
