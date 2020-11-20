JACKSON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The body of a driver was found in the river several weeks after a crash in southern Oregon.
Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 62 in Jackson County at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27.
A badly damaged Ford Explorer was found with nobody inside.
Oregon State Police troopers said the vehicle was believed to have been driven by 33-year-old Matthew Lang of Bend. Lang was not in contact with family or friends after the crash.
Search and rescue operations were launched in the area, but Lang was not found.
On Tuesday, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy located a body in the river several hundred yards from the crash site.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed this week that the body is that of Lang.
No further details were released about the investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.