FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) – Forest Grove Police say the body of an elderly man has been found after leaving his memory care facility on Tuesday evening.
Police say Toufik "Tom" Tanous, 79, walked away from the Hawthorne House Care Facility, located at 2635 21st Avenue, between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
According to police, Tanous had Alzheimer's.
Tanous was reportedly spotted walking south away from the area of Hawthorne Street and 19th Avenue shortly after being last seen by care facility staff.
Search and rescue teams were out Wednesday looking for Tanous but did not locate him.
On Thursday, the Washington County Sheriff's Office's Search and Rescue Team continued their search. The team members are being assisted by other teams from Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Yamhill County Sheriff's Office, Tillamook County Sheriff's Office, and Hood River County Sheriff's Office.
Team members searched about a half-mile radius from where Tanous was last seen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.