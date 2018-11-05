SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The body of an 18-year-old man who was reported missing after hiking near Mt. St. Helens last month was found over the weekend, according to Skamania County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said a 9-1-1 caller reported a body in the Swift Reservoir on Saturday at around 12:27 p.m. The reservoir is near the Swift Camp Ground, about 18 miles east of Cougar.
The caller said he was with a group of scouts when they made the discovery.
Deputies arrived to the scene and recovered the body.
Garrett M. Canada, of Kelso, was identified as the deceased. Canada was reported missing on Oct. 15 while hiking on the Lava Canyon Trail.
According to the sheriff's office, evidence suggested Canada had fallen into the water.
An autopsy will be done by the Clark County Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.