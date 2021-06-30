Body of Lafayette man found in Willamette River; search for second missing man continues

YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The body of a man who went missing while swimming in the Willamette River over the weekend has been recovered, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said two kayakers reported finding a body in the river near the Highway 219 bridge at around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The body was recovered and positively identified as 51-year-old Thomas Paul Stavrum, of Lafayette.

Stavrum was reported missing on Saturday. The sheriff's office said his girlfriend reported they had jumped from their boat to go swimming and he went missing in the water.

Deputies, along with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, are continuing to search for a second missing man, 37-year-old Nasiruddin Shaik, of Salem. Shaik was last seen at about 7 p.m. on Saturday struggling in the Willamette River near the Wheatland Ferry.