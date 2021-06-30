Body of Lafayette man found in Willamette River; search for second missing man continues

YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The body of a man who went missing while swimming in the Willamette River over the weekend has been recovered, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said two kayakers reported finding a body in the river near the Highway 219 bridge at around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The body was recovered and positively identified as 51-year-old Thomas Paul Stavrum, of Lafayette.
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said searches for two missin…
Stavrum was reported missing on Saturday. The sheriff's office said his girlfriend reported they had jumped from their boat to go swimming and he went missing in the water.
Deputies, along with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, are continuing to search for a second missing man, 37-year-old Nasiruddin Shaik, of Salem. Shaik was last seen at about 7 p.m. on Saturday struggling in the Willamette River near the Wheatland Ferry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.