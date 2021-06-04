PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police say the body of a 74-year-old man who was reported missing last September has been recovered.
Police said a private dive team with the firm "Adventures with Purpose" located a vehicle on Thursday in about 25 feet of water off the Cathedral Park boat ramp. It was determined to be the Toyota SUV belonging to Richard Ritz.
Ritz was last seen leaving a bar in the 9500 block of North Lombard Street on Sept. 13, 2020, at around 5 p.m. He was reported missing a few days later.
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Dive Team recovered his body from the vehicle. The medical examiner will determine cause and manner of death, but there are no signs of foul play at this time, according to police.
No additional information has been released at this time.
