CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The body of a missing 35-year-old Salem woman who was last seen in Molalla was found Sunday.
Deputies asked the public for help finding Amber Jayne Eldridge. She was last seen Friday night and she told friends she was heading back to Salem.
Deputies said a friend found Eldridge's car Saturday on Sawtell Road in the Santiam National Forest, which is 15 miles south of Molalla.
Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue Coordinators and other personnel launched a search for Eldridge in the area where her car was located.
At around 4 p.m. Sunday, Eldridge's body was found about 700 feet from her car. The search area was described as steep with thick trees and underbrush.
Deputies said the cause of Eldridge's death is under investigation but investigators don't suspect foul play.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
