CAMAS, WA (KPTV) - The body of a missing Camas man was found inside his SUV near Timothy Lake, according to police.
Detectives said foul play is not suspected in the death of 44-year-old Ryan M. Webb.
The Camas Police Department asked for the public’s help locating Webb last week. He hadn’t been in contact with friends or family since May 7.
On that day, he made a post on Facebook showing his 2008 Dodge Nitro and wrote that he was going on a road trip. Investigators believed he was possibly camping in the Mount Hood National Forest area, after he was seen in Welches and Rhododendron on May 14.
His cell phone and bank account were inactive after May 14.
Police reported Monday that Webb’s Dodge Nitro SUV was found in the area of Timothy Lake on Saturday with Webb’s body inside. The investigation into the manner of Webb’s death is ongoing, but police said foul play is not suspected in this case.
“The Camas Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter,” according to a statement from the department.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
