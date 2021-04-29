FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) – Police say the body of Toufik “Tom” Tanous was found Thursday afternoon. He had been missing since Tuesday.
His body was found by searchers in Gales Creek near the Highway 47 overpass just outside Forest Grove city limits, approximately one mile southwest of the location he was last seen.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office says there does not appear to be any foul play involved in his death.
Police say 79-year-old Tanous walked away from the Hawthorne House Care Facility, located at 2635 21st Avenue, between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Search and rescue teams were out Wednesday looking for Tanous but did not locate him.
On Thursday, the Washington County Sheriff's Office's Search and Rescue Team continued their search. The team members were assisted by other teams from Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Yamhill County Sheriff's Office, Tillamook County Sheriff's Office, and Hood River County Sheriff's Office.
