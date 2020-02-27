NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - The body of a missing fisherman was recovered Wednesday near the Hallmark Fisheries dock, according to the Newport Police Department.
Norman Grant was reported missing on Feb. 9. Police said he was last seen at around 7 p.m. on Feb. 8, and his last known location was on Bay Boulevard in the area of the F/V Prolifik, which was moored at the Hallmark Fisheries.
Police said Grant was a crew member of the F/V Prolifik.
A dive team searched the area surrounding the boat, but were unable to locate Grant.
Police said a fishing vessel reported hitting something on Wednesday near the Hallmark Fisheries dock.
A local diver inspected the boat and found clothing in the vessel's prop. Police said the diver then checked the area and found a body about 80 feet south of the dock.
The body was recovered and positively identified as Grant.
No further details have been released by police.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.