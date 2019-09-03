MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The body of a missing hiker who was last seen three years ago has been recovered from the Mount Jefferson Wilderness.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reported the body of Riley Zickel was recovered Tuesday.
Zickel was 21 years old when he was reported missing July 30, 2016.
Zickel intended to go for an overnight hike in the Mount Jefferson Wilderness. When he did not return, a major search operation was launched, including 340 people covering 350 square miles in the Willamette National Forest around Mount Jefferson over a seven-day period.
Official search efforts were suspended Aug. 6, 2016.
About three weeks ago, deputies were contacted by climbers who believed they had located Zickel’s body in a glacial area above Jefferson Park on Mount Jefferson.
The area is extremely steep with loose rocks and avalanches, making it an “extremely challenging” recovery effort, according to deputies.
Marion County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue partnered with Corvallis Mountain Rescue, the Civil Air Patrol and U.S. Forest Service to plan Tuesday’s recovery mission.
Zickel’s father traveled from California to be at the recovery scene Tuesday. Deputies said Robin Zickel was at the trailhead when crews brought his son’s body out of the wilderness area.
No information was immediately available regarding a cause of death.
“We are grateful to the many organizations that helped make today’s recovery of Mr. Zickel possible. Without their contributions, we would not have been able to bring closure to the Zickel family after these three long years,” said Marion County Sheriff Joe Kast.
