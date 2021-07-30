LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The body of a missing man was recovered from Fall Creek Reservoir Friday morning, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office.

Just after 10 a.m., the sheriff's office learned that a person found a body in the water. Deputies responded and confirmed the body to be that of missing kayaker, Glenn Hornsby.

Lane County Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating missing kayaker LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with information on a missing 53-year-old man.

Hornsby, 53, was reported missing Monday when he did not return home after kayaking at Fall Creek Reservoir. His vehicle was located in the Fall Creek area that same night. Deputies also found his kayak was located upside down and his dog nearby.

The sheriff's office said it's working with the Lane County Medical Examiner's Office to determine a cause of death. At this time, there are no indications of foul play.