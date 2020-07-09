DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Authorities have found the body of a Vancouver man who fell into Diamond Lake while kayaking last week, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says.
Jared Bruce Boria, 37, was reported missing by his wife on June 30 after he went kayaking at the lake while camping at Diamond Lake Campground. The sheriff's office said Boria was not wearing a life jacket when he went kayaking.
That night, 911 dispatchers received reports of a man yelling for help from the water. The sheriff's office said no one was able to see the man, but reported it sounded like he was in distress. Crews searched that for Boria but were unable to find him or his kayak.
Teams have continued to search for Boria, and on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said dispatchers received a report that a man’s body was found at Diamond Lake.
Deputies along with the Douglas County Medical Examiner responded to the scene and recovered Boria’s body, according to the sheriff’s office.
Many agencies helped in the search for Boria, including Douglas County Search and Rescue, Coos County Search and Rescue, Klamath County Search and Rescue, Jackson County Search and Rescue, Oregon State Police - Fish and Game Division, and United States Forest Service Law Enforcement.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
90% of water fatalities occur when people are NOT wearing a life jacket.
85% of water fatalities are associated with alcohol.
If you wear a properly sized and fitted life jacket, and remain sober, your chances are that you will live long and not mess up someone's weekend by your death on the water. Life jackets should be fitted snug enough to hold one breath of air ... only one ... because you can't hold two. A vest is your best friend. When you go into the water, hug your best friend so it won't slip over your head. Nobody plans to die on the water. Plan wisely, and live.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.