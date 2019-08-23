Body of missing swimmer last seen near Sand Island recovered from Columbia River

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The body of a missing swimmer last seen near Sand Island on Monday was recovered from the Columbia River on Friday.
Search efforts were launched around 6:30 p.m. Monday for 56-year-old Stephen Coward of Hillsboro.
Friends called 911 when Coward disappeared under the water after struggling to make it back to shore at Sand Island next to Rooster Rock.
On Friday morning, Multnomah County River Patrol deputies responded to a report of a body in the river near the Interstate Bridge.
Deputies then recovered Coward’s body.
No further information was released by deputies.
