MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The body of a swimmer missing in the Sandy River has been recovered on Saturday, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said deputies recovered the body of 21-year-old Jose Pascual just after 2 p.m. near Dabney State Park. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of death at a later date.
Pascual was last seen swimming in the Sandy River at the state park on Tuesday.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind people to swim where lifeguards are present and to wear a life jacket when swimming or boating. Life jackets are available at Glenn Otto Park and M. James Gleason Memorial Boat Ramp.
Specially trained volunteers with Trauma Intervention Program responded and provided emotional aid, support and resources to Pascual’s family.
There is a GoFundMe set up for his family.
