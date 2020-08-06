Body of Portland man thrown from boat recovered in Columbia River

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The body of a man thrown from a boat has been recovered from the Columbia River.
Crews have been searching for Michael Hoang Trinh, 45, of Portland, since Sunday.
Deputies said Trinh was thrown into the water when the boat he was riding in made a sharp turn near Broughton Beach Park.
Witnesses attempted to help Trinh, who was a passenger in the boat, and the driver, who was also thrown into the water.
The driver of the boat was rescued and taken to shore. Crews searched by land, boat, air and via underwater dives for Trinh, but he was not found.
Investigators said Trinh was not wearing a life jacket.
On Wednesday, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol Unit and Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the North Portland Harbor after someone spotted a body in the river.
The body was recovered and identified as Trinh.
Deputies said the investigation is continuing and no further details were released Thursday.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
Freddy, very few of these stories would have passed my high school English classes.
Ok..nice misleading headling. Makes it sound like someone tossed the guy off the boat into the river. Nice bait, copy editor.
