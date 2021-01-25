SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The body of a Salem man was recovered from the Willamette River on Saturday.
Police said at about 4:30 p.m., a passerby noticed a body in the river near the west bank of Wallace Marine Park and called authorities.
Officers arrived to the scene and found the body, later identified as 28-year-old Kristopher Allen Rice, entangled in brush and partially submerged. The area had recently been covered by high water, according to police.
The Polk County Medical-Legal Death Examiner responded to the scene.
Based on the initial investigation, police said no foul play appears to be involved and cause of death is presumed to be water related.
