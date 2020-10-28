CAMAS, WA (KPTV) - The body of a woman who had gone missing while kayaking on Lacamas Lake was recovered Tuesday evening, according to the Camas Police Department.
Police said Terri Kehrli, 56, of Vancouver, was last heard from on Sunday when she texted a photo of her kayaking on the lake.
On Tuesday, Kehrli's vehicle was found at the Leadbetter Boat Launch and her empty kayak was found floating in the lake.
Officers, along with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol, began a search for Kehrli.
Police said Kehrli's body was located and recovered from the lake later Tuesday evening.
According to police, there was no evidence of foul play.
The body was released to the Clark County Medical Examiner's Office.
No further information has been released at this time.
