HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) – The body of a youth pastor was recovered Thursday evening, after he drowned during a church outing in Hood River.
Crews had searched until dark for 44-year-old Andrew Inskeep of Ridgefield, Washington and resumed the search Thursday morning. The search efforts were halted around noon Thursday with no sign of Inskeep.
At 6:30 p.m. boaters found the body of Inskeep in the Columbia River near milepost 54 on Highway 14, according Skamania County Sheriff’s Office said.
Emergency crews responded to Marina Beach on the Columbia River at 6:53 p.m. Wednesday. A 911 caller reported five to six swimmers in distress off the sandbar.
A multi-agency search and rescue operation was launched. Deputies said two people were not accounted for when they arrived at the scene.
At 7:38 p.m., an 11-year-old boy was recovered from the mouth of the White Salmon River. The child was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
Inskeep was a youth pastor with the Ridgefield Church of the Nazarene. He was in Hood River as part of a church outing with 18 children and adults.
The child who died was also a member of the youth group. His name was not released.
“The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office and community of Hood River mourns with the Ridgefield community over the tragic loss of these two people,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
The other swimmers who were initially reported to be in distress were able to make it safely to shore by themselves or with the help of witnesses, according to deputies.
