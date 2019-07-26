CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A body recovered from the Washougal River this week was identified as a Portland man who was last seen floating in the water in May.
The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Friday that Stephen J. Barnaby died of drowning. His manner of death was listed as an accident.
Barnaby was tubing on the river when he was swept away in May. Deputies responded to the scene and found a woman screaming for help in the water.
The 28-year-old woman was neck-deep in the rapids and pinned between boulders. The woman lost consciousness during a two-hour rescue operation. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The woman told investigators she was with Barnaby on separate inner tubes when they got caught in the current and fell off the tubes.
The woman told investigators she saw Barnaby floating by her when she became trapped.
Barnaby’s body was discovered by kids swimming in the water Monday.
Barnaby’s mother told FOX 12 in May that her son was funny, kind and compassionate. He would have turned 31 years old at the end of May.
