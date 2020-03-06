MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A body recovered from the Willamette River last week was identified as an Albany man who was reported missing in December 2019.
On February 27, Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies recovered a man's body in the Willamette River near the Buena Vista Ferry.
Investigators were able to positively identify the man as Alexander Crocker, 26.
The sheriff's office said Crocker was reported missing in December after not having contacted family since late November.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy which showed no signs of foul play.
No further details have been released.
