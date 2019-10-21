Body recovered from Willamette River in NW Portland believed to be missing UP student

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A body recovered from the Willamette River in northwest Portland on Sunday afternoon is believed to be missing University of Portland student Owen Klinger, according to his family.
The Portland Police Bureau reported Monday that the body was found in the area of the 9400 block of Northwest St. Helens Road near the St. Johns Bridge at 12:57 p.m. Sunday.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol Unit recovered the body and turned it over to the medical examiner.
Police did not release the identity of the body or any further details, but Klinger’s family issued a statement Monday evening saying they have been contacted by officers.
"Portland police have notified us that they have recovered a body that we believe is our son, Owen Klinger. We deeply appreciate the extraordinary effort and support that thousands of people have provided over the past two weeks. We now ask for privacy as we move forward with our healing process,” according to a family statement.
Klinger was last seen on the University of Portland campus leaving Christie Hall on Oct. 6.
TriMet surveillance video released by the Portland Police Bureau last week showed Klinger crossing North Portsmouth Avenue at Willamette Boulevard the night of Oct. 6.
Investigators said he had withdrawn $150 from an ATM that night. His phone was also turned off around that time.
Klinger’s family, friends and volunteers had scoured the area around campus and beyond looking for him.
No other details were immediately available.
A St. John's bridge jumper? Very sad. drjimxlaw64@gmail.com
This is awful. Hopefully, well, what can be hopeful at this juncture except that he didn't suffer.
