PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A dive team recovered a body from inside a vehicle at the base of the Glenn Jackson Bridge, days after a car is believed to have crashed into the Columbia River, according to Portland Police Bureau.
PPB said the medical examiner will be working to confirm the deceased person's identity, and investigators will notify the family. There were no additional details released about the vehicle at this time.
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office reported locating "an object that resembles a vehicle" just after 3:00 p.m.
The dive team in coordination with Adventures with Purpose used sonar and underwater cameras in the search for the driver and vehicle.
MCSO Dive Team is preparing to dive on an object that resembles a vehicle at the base of the Glenn Jackson Bridge. There is no confirmation the object is a vehicle. We’re asking boaters in the area to give deputies space to enter the water and perform their dives safely. pic.twitter.com/4byhtmPdpA— Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) February 17, 2021
Based on evidence and witness statements, investigators said it appears a driver lost control and went off the bridge between the Oregon-Washington border and Government Island. Portland Police Major Crash Team investigators believe weather-related road conditions from the winter storm were a factor in the crash.
The first few days of searching did not produce any signs of the driver or the car. On Wednesday, however, deputies said the dive team was going into the river in response to locating an object resembling a vehicle.
Deputies cautioned Wednesday afternoon that, “there is no confirmation the object is a vehicle.”
Boaters were asked to give deputies plenty of space to enter the water and perform their dives safely.
