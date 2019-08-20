RAINIER, OR (KPTV) - A boil water advisory that was put in to place Sunday due to a water main break in Rainier has been lifted.
The advisory was issued after city officials say a contractor accidentally hit a water main while working on the A Street Rail Project.
According to a Facebook page for the project, crews had to shut the water off at the reservoir, and all valves had been closed in the affected area.
The city's water service had been restored by Sunday afternoon, but people were advised to boil all drinking water until 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Officials said that lab test results have shown the water supply is now safe to drink.
The advisory was lifted at around 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.