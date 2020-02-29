HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) – The City of Hood River has lifted a boil water advisory for customers located south of Summit Drive.
The city said test results on Friday showed no evidence of harmful bacteria in the water system following damage to the water line on Lost Lake Road.
The water is safe for drinking.
Now that the advisory has been lifted, the city has advised affected water customers to flush all household plumbing prior to consuming water as a precaution.
As the water system is fully restored to service, customers may experience air in the lines, which is normal and not a cause for concern.
Indications of air in the water lines include spitting or burping at the faucet, cloudiness in the water that rapidly dissipates when allowed to settle and bubbles or foam.
Due to higher than normal velocities in the water pipes during the event, people may see sediment that was scoured from the water lines. People should flush household plumbing until the sediment is removed.
City workers said it’s also a good time to remove the screens from faucets and clean them.
Residents should also discard ice inside ice machines and thoroughly clean them, authorities said. The water filters inside of the machine and other appliances that use water should also be cleaned based on the manufactures’ instructions.
Food that was prepared or washed with raw water after 10:00 p.m. on Friday morning should be thrown away. Food that was prepared using boiled water is safe to consume.
