GLADSTONE, OR (KPTV) - A boil water notice was issued Friday for people in Gladstone.
The Gladstone Public Works Department reported a break in a water main line in the city’s water distribution system. As a result, water could be contaminated with potentially harmful bacteria.
The notice was issued for all areas west of Oatfield Road and southeast of 82nd Drive from Hull Avenue continuing southeast to the Clackamas River.
The city expects water test results back within 24 to 48 hours regarding the presence of bacteria.
While the order is in place, people in the affected areas are advised to boil water used for drinking – including pets – cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing contact lenses, shaving and making ice. Water should be boiled vigorously for two minutes after it reaches a full boil.
Water does not need to be disinfected for bathing, showering or laundry. Dishes can be washed in hot water.
For more information, go to ci.gladstone.or.us.
