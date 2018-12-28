CORBETT, OR (KPTV) - A boil water notice was issued for parts of Corbett after a water main break.
The main water line break happened Thursday on Grange Hill Road and is affecting water service.
Crews are working on repairing the break and hope to have it completed by Friday morning.
Corbett Water District said the following roads are under boil water notice:
Rohrbach, Benfield, Evans, Mershon, Pounder, Wand, 365th, 366th, Corbett Hill, Meyers Lane, Rasumussen, Chamberlain, Crestview, Grange Hall, Smith, AlderMeadow, Littlepage, Knieriem, Clara Smith, Lucas, Curtis, Springhill, Reed, and E. Historic Columbia River Highway between 34300 and 38717.
Anyone impacted by the notice should boil water used for drinking, cooking or washing food for at least one minute.
Corbett Water District said customers affected by the boil water notice will be notified when it is lifted, which could last until Dec. 31.
For more information about the notice, visit www.corbettwaterdistrict.com.
