HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) - A boil water notice has been lifted for Hood River.
The city reported Wednesday afternoon that test results showed no evidence of harmful bacteria in the water system.
The advisory was issued Monday morning after a leak in a city water line Sunday night.
The boil water notice was issued as a precaution due to the loss of water pressure in the distribution system following the leak.
Now that the advisory has been lifted, the city has advised affected water customers to flush all household plumbing prior to consuming water as a precaution.
As the water system is fully restored to service, customers may experience air in the lines, which is normal and not a cause for concern.
Indications of air in the water lines include spitting or burping at the faucet, cloudiness in the water that rapidly dissipates when allowed to settle and bubbles or foam.
Due to higher than normal velocities in the water pipes during the event, people may see sediment that was scoured from the water lines. People should flush household plumbing until the sediment is removed.
City workers said it’s also a good time to remove the screens from faucets and clean them.
Hood River County Environmental Health department also advises city water users who use ice machines to discard the ice and thoroughly sanitize the machine. Water filters should be replaced and any other appliances that use water should be sanitized according to the manufacturers’ directions. Any food that was prepared or washed after Sunday night using raw water should be thrown out. Food prepared using boiled water is safe.
Questions can be directed to the city of Hood River water department.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
