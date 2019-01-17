PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A boil water notice that was issued Wednesday morning after a pipe broke in a southeast Portland neighborhood has been lifted.
The notice was issued after a cast iron pipe from 1926 burst at around 12:30 a.m.
The Portland Water Bureau said the break left 15 residences without water for several hours along Southeast 13th Avenue between Southeast Center Street and Southeast Rhone Street.
Crews responded to the scene and repaired the break around 8 a.m.
A boil water notice was issued as a precaution for 24 hours or until a clean sample came back.
The water bureau said they received a clean sample Thursday morning, and crews were notifying residences that the boil water notice has been lifted.
